Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €23.94 ($26.31) and last traded at €23.94 ($26.31). 26,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €23.66 ($26.00).
Deutsche Wohnen Stock Up 1.2 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is €21.54.
About Deutsche Wohnen
Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Deutsche Wohnen
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.