Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Short Interest Up 14.7% in December

Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the November 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Digipath Stock Performance
DIGP traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 73,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,182. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.32. Digipath has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05.
About Digipath
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Digipath
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Digipath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digipath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.