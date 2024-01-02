Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Short Interest Up 14.7% in December

Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the November 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Digipath Stock Performance

DIGP traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 73,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,182. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.32. Digipath has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

About Digipath

Digipath, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis and hemp lab testing services in Las Vegas and Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides testing, cannabis education and training, and cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. In addition, the company operates as a testing laboratory facility for cannabis, cannabis infused products, hemp, and other botanical nutraceuticals to serve growers, dispensaries, caregivers, producers, patients, and end users of cannabis and botanical products.

