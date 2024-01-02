Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Robbins Farley

Robbins Farley boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $134.58 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $139.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.04%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

