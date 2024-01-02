Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Stock Position Increased by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 865,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383,360 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $22,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $28.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

