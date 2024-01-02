Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Applied Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $34.54.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

