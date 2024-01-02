Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Stake Raised by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 305,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,854 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of VeraBank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $9,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 45,182 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,630,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAU traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $33.11. The stock had a trading volume of 125,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,854. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $26.71 and a 52-week high of $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.08.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

