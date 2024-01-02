Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.47

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.47 and last traded at $37.35, with a volume of 143006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.22.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,634,000 after buying an additional 45,704,805 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $384,439,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,266,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,698,000 after buying an additional 5,436,403 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,144,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,985,000 after buying an additional 5,290,010 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,790,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,777,000 after buying an additional 1,116,939 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

