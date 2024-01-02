Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 37,219 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 55% compared to the typical volume of 23,939 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at about $12,780,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,964,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 368.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 165,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 130,344 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 505.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 159,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 133,297 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SOXS traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.43. 113,192,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,027,168. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

