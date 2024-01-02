Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) Stock Holdings Cut by Acute Investment Advisory LLC

Acute Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,923 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares accounts for about 4.9% of Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares were worth $8,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDN. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares during the second quarter worth $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares during the first quarter worth $102,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDN opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $16.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.34.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

