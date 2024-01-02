Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Gap Down to $66.71

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.71, but opened at $63.91. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $62.17, with a volume of 543,432 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $535,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

