Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Gap Down to $66.71

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2024

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECLGet Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.71, but opened at $63.91. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $62.17, with a volume of 543,432 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $535,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.