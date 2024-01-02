Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $79.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.77% from the company’s current price.

IRON has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRON opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.69. Disc Medicine has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $66.61.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Disc Medicine will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Rahul Khara sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $247,989.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Disc Medicine news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 77,951 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $4,895,322.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,515,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,194,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rahul Khara sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $247,989.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,433. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRON. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Disc Medicine by 134,000.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Disc Medicine during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

