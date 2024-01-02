Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.10

Shares of Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $23.68, with a volume of 57321 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

Disco Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97.

About Disco

(Get Free Report)

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.