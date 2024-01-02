Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Holdings Decreased by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank cut its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.67.

Dollar Tree stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.62.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

