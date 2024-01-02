Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Maple Brown Abbott Ltd

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,175,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,280 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up approximately 6.0% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd owned 0.14% of Dominion Energy worth $52,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 52,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $371,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 73.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 276,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.4% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

