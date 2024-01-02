Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stake Lifted by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 379.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $63.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 136.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

