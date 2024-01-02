Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 792.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $168,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DCI traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,784. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.51. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.91 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

