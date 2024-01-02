DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 578,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DSL remained flat at $12.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 169,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,186. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSL. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 37.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

