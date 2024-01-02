DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 578,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DSL remained flat at $12.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 169,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,186. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Camping World: when dividend cuts are a good thing
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Analysts suddenly say Google is the place to be in
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.