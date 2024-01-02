Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Jefferies Financial Group

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

NYSE DEI opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $1,269,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3,231.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 94.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 150.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 73.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

