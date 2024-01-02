Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Acquires 196 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 526,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,006,000 after purchasing an additional 25,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 356,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.46. The stock had a trading volume of 502,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,909. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.26. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $182.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.