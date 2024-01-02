Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Acquires 4,869 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGF. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

IGF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.21. 148,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average is $45.37. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $49.25.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

