Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Boosts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Agincourt Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,103,000 after acquiring an additional 117,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $98.81. 5,170,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,418,828. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.06 and a 200-day moving average of $95.99.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

