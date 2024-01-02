Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV cut its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

SCHE stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.51. 1,026,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,657. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.44.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

