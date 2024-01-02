Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Has $18.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,014 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 7.9% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.65. 1,461,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,667. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $150.72.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.