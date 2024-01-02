Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Has $19.26 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 281,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 8.3% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $19,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after buying an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,836,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,087,000 after buying an additional 148,117 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,008,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,335,000 after buying an additional 645,147 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,082,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,503,000 after buying an additional 108,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,268,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,396,000 after buying an additional 314,252 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,202. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $75.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.