Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Has $19.26 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 281,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 8.3% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $19,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after buying an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,836,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,087,000 after buying an additional 148,117 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,008,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,335,000 after buying an additional 645,147 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,082,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,503,000 after buying an additional 108,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,268,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,396,000 after buying an additional 314,252 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,202. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $75.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.