Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,811,000 after purchasing an additional 956,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after purchasing an additional 895,556 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG traded down $5.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $305.00. The stock had a trading volume of 750,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,978. The company’s fifty day moving average is $294.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.29. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $313.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

