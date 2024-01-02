DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Short Interest Update

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the November 30th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,435,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,918,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,375 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,456,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,506,000 after acquiring an additional 962,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,081,000 after acquiring an additional 724,561 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

DTE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.26. 691,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,673. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $121.32. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.62.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim cut their target price on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on DTE Energy

About DTE Energy

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.