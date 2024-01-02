Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 15.2% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 37,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 7,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $97.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.31. The firm has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

