Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 15.2% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 37,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 7,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.86. 354,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,405,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $106.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

