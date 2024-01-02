Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Trading Down 6.1%

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $212.97 and last traded at $213.07. Approximately 282,758 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 561,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Duolingo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.78.

Duolingo Stock Down 6.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 988 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $207,262.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,033 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,222.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $207,262.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,033 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,222.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,888 shares of company stock valued at $58,566,445 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Duolingo by 112.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 31,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Duolingo by 40.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,275,000 after purchasing an additional 402,222 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 73.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 216,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after acquiring an additional 92,031 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

