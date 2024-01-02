Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Trading Up 0.4%

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €21.60 ($23.74) and last traded at €21.38 ($23.49). Approximately 52,556 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 151,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.30 ($23.41).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €20.40 and its 200 day moving average price is €24.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.70.

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test stands for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.