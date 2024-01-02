Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Short Interest Update

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,520,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the November 30th total of 7,680,000 shares. Currently, 15.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on BROS shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

In other news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $158,854,840.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,112,520 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,600,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,639,876 shares of company stock valued at $218,108,388 over the last 90 days. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BROS traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.61. 527,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,139. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 791.75, a P/E/G ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 2.43. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $264.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.19 million. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 0.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

