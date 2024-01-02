Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DY. Raymond James raised Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

DY traded down $2.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.49. The stock had a trading volume of 185,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,094. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $77.33 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.61.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $231,562.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,524 shares in the company, valued at $666,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total value of $54,612.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,965.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $231,562.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DY. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

