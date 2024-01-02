Eagle Ridge Investment Management Acquires 1,446 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Hologic makes up about 1.4% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned about 0.08% of Hologic worth $12,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Hologic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Hologic by 7.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hologic by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Hologic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.18. The stock had a trading volume of 449,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,495. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.58.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

