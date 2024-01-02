Eagle Ridge Investment Management Acquires 1,933 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 1.9% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $17,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.59. The stock had a trading volume of 772,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,784. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.65 and its 200-day moving average is $90.84.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2757 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.