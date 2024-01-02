Eagle Ridge Investment Management Acquires 4,240 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 640,842 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 2.3% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $20,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 658.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,361,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,623,000 after buying an additional 1,181,766 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,835 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 80,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE VZ traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $38.62. The company had a trading volume of 9,401,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,942,756. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average is $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

