Eagle Ridge Investment Management Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $63.85. The stock had a trading volume of 917,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.53. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $64.92.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

