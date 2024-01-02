Eagle Ridge Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.58. The stock had a trading volume of 201,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,238. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $208.04 and a fifty-two week high of $263.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.74. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

