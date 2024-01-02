Eagle Ridge Investment Management Cuts Stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 3,322.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mitchell Rock acquired 198 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.00 per share, with a total value of $27,522.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UFP Technologies news, VP Mitchell Rock bought 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $3,660,614.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,379 shares in the company, valued at $8,022,835.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,368,737 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ UFPT traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.29. 23,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,548. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.64 and a 52 week high of $205.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.67.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $100.78 million for the quarter.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

