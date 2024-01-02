Eagle Ridge Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $5.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $458.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,247. The firm has a market cap of $113.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $448.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

