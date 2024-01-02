Eagle Ridge Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 138,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

CMF traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $57.92. The company had a trading volume of 64,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,512. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.14. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

