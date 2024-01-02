Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $10.57 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,943 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 33,252 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,105,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,792,138,000 after purchasing an additional 495,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,543,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,946,383,000 after buying an additional 1,990,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,329,000 after acquiring an additional 555,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.55. 1,100,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,682,696. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $94.29.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

