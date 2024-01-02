Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $2.31 Million Holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned approximately 0.42% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 296.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 38,388 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $54.14. 20,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,901. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $54.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.43.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.