Eagle Ridge Investment Management Invests $366,000 in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,011,208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 59.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,800,000 after buying an additional 1,634,028 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 98,059.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,457,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,041,000 after buying an additional 1,456,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after buying an additional 890,452 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,233,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,139,000 after acquiring an additional 671,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REG traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.41. The stock had a trading volume of 128,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,596. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.37. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.82%.

REG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

