Eagle Ridge Investment Management Purchases 1,115 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Garmin were worth $9,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 188.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,845,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $287,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,776 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,641,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 108.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,868,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,573,000 after acquiring an additional 970,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 195.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,073,000 after acquiring an additional 652,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,622,990,000 after acquiring an additional 527,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRMN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Garmin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Garmin Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:GRMN traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.48. 189,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,233. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $92.50 and a 52-week high of $129.32. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.27.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Garmin’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

