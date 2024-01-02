Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 148 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.78. 619,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,897. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.17 and its 200 day moving average is $217.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $246.99.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.42.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

