Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 202 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $14.24 on Tuesday, hitting $797.56. The company had a trading volume of 156,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,023. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $819.00. The company has a market cap of $118.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $723.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $699.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.54.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

