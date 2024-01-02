Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 225 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,102 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $7,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.35. 558,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,287,962. The company has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.59 and a 200-day moving average of $61.17. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.69 and a 12 month high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7506 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 68.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

