Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 427 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Corteva were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 3.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 87,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Foresight Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Busey Trust CO raised its position in shares of Corteva by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.65.

In other news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $48.35. 986,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,814,530. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.87. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $65.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

