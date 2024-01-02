Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 495 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $9,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in RTX by 105,363.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in RTX by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.72. 2,357,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,043,586. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $123.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.69.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

