Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 683 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,879,000 after purchasing an additional 37,072 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.31. 156,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,718. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $75.26 and a 1-year high of $94.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.69.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

